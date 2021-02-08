Need for Speed: One local track’s mission to have racers see the finish line

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The expressway in the Rio Grande Valley serves the important purpose of connecting the entire area. With that, comes a notorious reputation of playing home to street racers.

Their engines can often be heard in the overnight hours.

An entire community with drivers dedicated to keeping the adrenaline high, and those who want to make sure those racers see the finish line.

Edinburg Motorsports Park co-owner Rey Chavez says racing comes naturally to most.

“Motor racing has been around since automobiles have been, and people have been racing since the time of chariots,” says Chavez.

He knows venues like his allow for a safer way to race.

“Racing is inherently dangerous whether it’s on the track or the street, but here’s it’s a controlled environment,” Chavez says.

Even races like Sid McMullen, who is usually one of the many making up the line of racers, know this is a better alternative.

“You’ve got people in real fast cars. You’ve got to be right there in the moment. You’ve got to get everything right. There’s very little room for error,” says McMullen.

The park has what some call an unofficial partnership with local law enforcement. Precinct 4 Constable, J.R. Gaitan says racing in the Rio Grande Valley is on the rise.

“We do see it a lot and we get calls from communities there hearing and seeing it more and more,” says Gaitan.

Gaitan adds they’re aware of the park and happy someone is trying to prevent tragedy on the streets.

” [Those stopped by law enforcement] ask ‘where we can race if we want to go fast’. We tell them ‘there’s a park on 281’,” says Gaitan.

While the park also offers a safer environment, it does provide the continued racing tradition.

“It is nice to see the younger generation get involved, but every time they go out on the streets, they have to know they’re dodging a bullet,” adds McMullen.