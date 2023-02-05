HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Need a date to spend Valentines Day with or just want to share some extra love with a furry companion?

The Rio Grande Humane Society is hosting a take a shelter dog on a date from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14.

A questionnaire, provided by the Rio Grande Humane Society, will pair you with the paw-fect date to be accompanied by.

Once the quiz is completed a match maker will contact you with your results and be able to visit the shelter to meet your companion.

The date can consist of taking a walk at a park, go to a local coffee shop, a drive around the city or a simple walk in the neighborhood. The Humane Society reminds participants to not take their dates to a dog park.

Once the date is over, participants are asked to provide feedback of their companion whether they were friendly, cuddly, playful or any other descriptions of their personalities.

The Humane Society currently has the questionnaire open for participants to apply.