Nebraska mass shooting leaves San Benito resident dead

HARLINGEN/NEBRASKA – (KVEO) – On Saturday, Nov. 21, San Benito native, Nathan Pastrana, 22 was fatally shot while working at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, Nebraska.

According to mother Angela Pastrana, her son left San Benito, Texas to pursue his dream.

“He wanted to write his own music. There was never a time where you would see Nathan fiddling his guitar. He was always playing his guitar one way or another,” she said.

Pastrana describes Nathan as a talented musician, loving brother and beloved son.

Pastrana says she wants her son’s memory to remain alive.

“I just want my family back home to know that Nathan is coming home. He’s gonna come home and hopefully, everyone will go out there and see him. We are gonna keep bringing him up, share him as much as we can and let his presence known just like he was able to do that here,” Pastrana said.

A Facebook fundraiser has been put in place to help Nathan’s family with funeral expenses as they plan to bring him back to his hometown San Benito, Texas.