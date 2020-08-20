Nearly half a million COVID-19 tests never counted

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Over half a million COVID-19 tests never made it to the state agency in charge of counting them. The number of cases in the Rio Grande Valley could spike again.

“They happen fairly often just on a smaller scale where they can resolve them quickly,” said Lara Anton with the Department of State Health Services. “This is completely unprecedented in the amount of data were taking in.”

The large amount of COVID-19 tests never made it to the state’s system.

“Those three different backlogs added together. One of them was around 350,000 Quest, 95,000 Christian Medical and then 59,000 from Walgreens,” said Anton.

All the data going into a system that could not handle it.

“With COVID we were asked to track tests both positive and negative and our system was not designed to take in the massive data we were now getting,” said Anton.

Esmeralda Guajardo is the Health Administrator for Cameron County and mentions how this has made it harder for them.

“This whole situation has thrown us a curveball,” said Guajardo. “We found that some people would get tested twice in one day at one site and then at another site because they wanted to find out who would give them a quicker response.”

The actual number of cases in the RGV could be much higher than officials know.

“I expect it might be in the thousands, but we might be able to clear them by next week,” said Guajardo.

She also explains what their focus is now.

“Our intention is to reach out to everyone and explain the situation to them.”

The DSHS is bringing in experts to help them and the county will notify people if test positive.