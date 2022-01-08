Nearly 90 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said that almost 90 County employees from over 20 County offices have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to continue taking the appropriate steps to keep their employees and the public safe,” a release by the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said.

Officials are asking citizens to conduct any business with the County through their website.

“I urge everyone to please continue to protect your home from this ongoing threat. Please do not hesitate to contact our County Public Health Helpline at 956-247-3650 should you need a first or second dose, or booster vaccine,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said.

Trevino also asked all County employees to remain safe and follow COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of COVID.