Nearly $300K in methamphetamine seized at Brownsville Port of Entry

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Brownsville confiscated $268,078 worth of methamphetamine at the Gateway International Bridge.

The drugs were found in a 2012 Toyota Corolla on Friday when a 36-year-old woman U.S. citizen applied for entry into the states.

Methamphetamine found at Brownsville Port of Entry Gateway International Bridge
(Brownsville Customs Border and Protection)

A canine unit and non-intrusive imaging system (NII) discovered 11 packages of “alleged methamphetamine,” according to a press release.

“This is yet another significant seizure of dangerous drugs which displays our officers’ commitment to stop dangerous narcotics from entering our country and secure our border,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

