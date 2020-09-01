Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Nearly $3.5 million in narcotics intercepted at Hidalgo International Bridge

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities at the border intercepted nearly $3.5 million worth of heroin and methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Saturday.

According to a release, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers referred a bus for a secondary inspection. Packages were then discovered hidden within the bus.

Officials say they removed 116 pounds of methamphetamine and 28.44 pounds of heroin from the bus.

The release states CBP OFO seized the narcotics and bus. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and remains under investigation.

