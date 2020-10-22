countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Nearly 100 people arrested from four undocumented immigrant stash houses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Undocumented immigrants located in a stash house in Hidalgo County (source: CBP)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Law enforcement located 91 undocumented immigrants in four stash houses across the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

According to a release, officials first located nine undocumented immigrants at a house in Edinburg. These individuals were identified as coming from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico.

Agents later found another residence in Edinburg containing 34 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

The third stash house was located in McAllen where agents located 40 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

Lastly, a fourth stash house was located in Rio Grande City with eight more undocumented immigrants. The origin of these people was not made known.

According to officials, border patrol processed the nearly 100 undocumented immigrants accordingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday