EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative hosted by NBC23 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860K pets find their forever home.

The nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign aims to add 200 more shelters to its sign-up and currently services 1,227 shelters. Shelters looking to register for the campaign can visit the Clear the Shelters website to sign up.

Our Jeremiah Marshall will be at the Palm Valley Animal Shelter in Edinburg today where he will go live on NBC at 11 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You can also catch our Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela live at the same times as he checks out our furry friends at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society in Harlingen.

ValleyCentral has also created a custom Clear the Shelters Instagram filter for viewers to use. We want to get the word out about pet adoptions and hear some of your successful rescue stories. To make sure we get your photo/video make sure to use the filter linked above and tag us on your story or post @nbc23rgv.