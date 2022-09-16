Due to a NBC programming change the Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, episodes of Vets Saving Pets airing at 8:30 a.m., Earth Odyssey at 9 a.m., Earth Odyssey 9:30 a.m., Wild Child at 10 a.m., One Team: The Power of Sports at 10:30 a.m., and The Voyager airing at 11 a.m. have been rescheduled.

Sunday, Sept. 18, Vets Saving Pets will air at 6 a.m. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Earth Odyssey A at 6 a.m. and Earth Odyssey B at 6:30 a.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 24, Wild Child at 6 a.m. and One Team: Power of Sports at 6:30 a.m.