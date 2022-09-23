MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Navy veteran with no next-of-kin will be buried Wednesday in Mission.

Mark Joseph Griffin, a U.S. Navy Veteran Quartermaster Seaman Recruit, served from December 1973 to May 1975 and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Griffin died at 67 years old.

The Texas General Land Office said no next-of-kin is expected to attend Griffin’s funeral where he will receive military honors.

If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board representative will accept the U.S. flag on their behalf. In an effort to not let Griffin be placed to rest alone, the Texas General Land Office urges members of the Mission community to attend.

The burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.