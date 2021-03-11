Naturalization ceremony to take place in Harlingen

FILE- In this July 2, 2020, file photo, people take the oath of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Field Office in New York. Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle. A coalition of national advocacy groups on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar campaign to help push through President Joe Biden’s plan to open a citizenship pathway for up to 11 million people. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is set to hold a naturalization ceremony on March 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USCIS said the ceremony will be virtual and conducted via Microsoft Teams.

Participants will appear at the USCIS office in Harlingen with District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. presiding remotely. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., said the USCIS news release.

The oath of citizenship will be administered to 30 new citizens who include natives of Canada,

Cuba, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam.