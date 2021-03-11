Naturalization ceremony to take place in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is set to hold a naturalization ceremony on March 17.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USCIS said the ceremony will be virtual and conducted via Microsoft Teams.
Participants will appear at the USCIS office in Harlingen with District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, Jr. presiding remotely. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., said the USCIS news release.
The oath of citizenship will be administered to 30 new citizens who include natives of Canada,
Cuba, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam.