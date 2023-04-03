PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Members of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas gathered on Sunday to address concerns about the possible impact that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and SpaceX projects could have on the Garcia Pasture in Brownsville.
The event was organized to bring awareness to the community. Speakers from across the Gulf Coast shared their experiences of living in areas with projects like LNG.
Christa Mancias-Zapata, executive director, Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas said the projects pose a threat to the Garcia Pasture.
“This is detrimental to not just the tribe as humanity but the wildlife that is going to be affected,” said Mancias-Zapata. “The people that it will affect economically who drive on tourism but as well as everybody’s health if these LNG’s are to be proposed.”
ValleyCentral reached out to NextDecade, the company behind Rio Grande LNG. They provided this response:
“NextDecade is committed to safety, environmental responsibility, and conservation. The portion of the Garcia Pasture within the Rio Grande LNG property boundary sits over 1,000 feet east of the Rio Grande LNG project and will not be disturbed by construction or operations. Through our work with the State Historic Preservation Office, it has also been determined the project will have no impact on the Garcia Pasture’s federal designations. As part of our conservation efforts, just last week we announced the establishment of a permanent conservation of 1,500 acres of the Las Lomas preserve protecting the acreage in perpetuity. We are working closely with residents, community partners as well state and federal officials to develop a project that accelerates the path to net zero, creates thousands of well-paying jobs across the Rio Grande Valley, and provides hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits to local communities.”-Susan Richardson, Senior Director of Communications