PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Members of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas gathered on Sunday to address concerns about the possible impact that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and SpaceX projects could have on the Garcia Pasture in Brownsville.

The event was organized to bring awareness to the community. Speakers from across the Gulf Coast shared their experiences of living in areas with projects like LNG.

Christa Mancias-Zapata, executive director, Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas said the projects pose a threat to the Garcia Pasture.

“This is detrimental to not just the tribe as humanity but the wildlife that is going to be affected,” said Mancias-Zapata. “The people that it will affect economically who drive on tourism but as well as everybody’s health if these LNG’s are to be proposed.”

ValleyCentral reached out to NextDecade, the company behind Rio Grande LNG. They provided this response: