HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Weather Services warns pet owners on rising temperatures during the summer months.

NWS advises owners to keep their four-legged companions indoors during the hot summer temperatures.

Leaving a pet in an unattended car is extremely dangerous as the inside of the vehicle will quickly rise in temperatures.

“Cracking the windows does not help, the inside still gets dangerously hot,” NWS said.



According to the Humane Society of the United States, high temperatures can caused irreparable organ damages and even death.

Within 15 minutes, pets can die of heatstroke.

The NWS asks if anyone sees a pet in an unattended vehicle, call for help and to not leave the location until the issue is resolved.

For more information on how to keep your pet and family safe visit weather.gov/heat.