HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kristi Ponce a 4th and 5th grade teacher at Jubilee Academy in Harlingen stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to talk about National Teacher Appreciation Day.

“To tell all teachers, thank you and appreciate what they do,” said Ponce.

How can we support teachers and their hard work?

“Parents are an integral part to our students learning. We want for parents to be involved. So for parents to model that learning is an everyday thing. Students can learn from parents at home and basically taking what they learn at school and utilizing it in everyday situations. I always say that parents are so important,” said Ponce.