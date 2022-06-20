HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent Texas poll from Quinnipiac University shows registered voters ranked border issues, the economy, and gun policy as the most urgent issues facing our state.

The poll is nationally recognized for research regarding public policy issues and elections.

Since 2010, Texas has seen eight mass shootings, the most recent in Uvalde.

However, based on the poll results, voters are split when it comes to whether there should be a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons.

According to the poll, 47 percent of registered voters support the ban while 49 percent are against it. When it comes to stricter gun laws, 51 percent of voters think they will help decrease mass shootings. A five percent increase compared to last year’s poll results.

According to UTRGV political professor Andrew Smith, the current events on gun issues could lead to a possible win for Beto O’Rourke or another win for Governor Greg Abbott.

“As of now I can easily still see Abbott winning, the man has won I think in every election that he has in or almost every election he has run in and there’s a reason for that, he is popular in a lot of ways,” said Professor Smith. “If Beto runs a good campaign, if gun control remains a major issue, then it would not be out of the question for Beto to pull off an upset.”

Smith said with the ongoing gun control issue, there is a possibility for an increase in voter turnout in the gubernatorial race in November.

Along with gun policies, border issues remain a top priority among Texans.

When voters were asked which gubernatorial candidate would be better at handling border issues, 53 percent of voters selected Governor Abbott while 38 percent selected O’Rourke.

Professor Smith adds there is no doubt that border issues will continue to be a top priority for Governor Abbott’s campaign.

“Abbotts’ strategy on the border is a high-risk high reward proposition; assuming that immigration is something that is a major issue on the ballot,” said Smith. “For O’Rourke, the key is going to be to mobilize the Hispanic Latinx vote as he did in 2018 when he came in very close to knocking off Ted Cruz.”

Although the election is still months away, based on the poll results, Smith said voters are making it clear what matters to them. For more on the poll results click here.