EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community gathered for dancing, live music and games for the 27th Annual National Night Out in Edinburg.

The crowds did not disappoint at the Edinburg Municipal Park Tuesday night.

“We’re really excited about having the community here,” Chief of Police Jaime Ayala said.

Thousands of people of all ages came out to celebrate the big event.

“The people, the comradery, you see everyone out here from all walks of life. It’s amazing to see everyone here at the same time,” Officer Noe Ponce with the Edinburg Police Department said.

Edinburg PD’s National Night Out was extra special as the police department is celebrating its 100 years of service.

It’s something that Chief Ayala says is inspiring for the entire Valley.

“Be a good neighbor, get to know your neighbors if you see something say something. That’s what the City of Edinburg is about and that’s what’s so special about the Rio Grande Valley,” Ayala said.

Hundreds of backpacks and giveaways were passed out to local children.

There was also plenty of bands ready to keep the crowd happy all night long.

“I love seeing the whole community. Edinburg is a big city so to see everyone out here it’s amazing, I love it!” Jocelyn Silva with the Boys and Girls Club of Edinburg said.

Bands like Grupo Control, Cuadra Digna, Riley Y Los Gilitos and Xplosion Tejana performed.