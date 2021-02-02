National Multiple Sclerosis Society recognizes DHR Health Neuroscience Institute

EDINBURG, Texas — The DHR Health Neuroscience Institute was recognized for their Multiple Sclerosis (MS) program.

The recognition came from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. DHR Health is the first and only partner in MS care in the Rio Grande Valley.

The recognition honored DHR Health’s commitment for continued up to date diagnosis and treatment for patients with MS.

“We are the first center to do this up until August of last year when I moved to the Rio Grande Valley. The closest MS specialist center was in San Antonio. Being here, having everything in one place, it’s a big win,” said Dr. Roberto Cruz, Neurologist, MS Specialist at DHR Health.

Dr. Cruz added that having this treatment in the Rio Grande Valley is crucial for patients with MS as it allows for less travel from home for routine appointments and care.