HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every July to bring forward the struggles that racial and ethnic minorities face in regard to mental illness in the U.S., according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Acosta with the Acosta Family Counseling Associates says in the Rio Grande Valley, primarily the Hispanic population, is statistically underserved. Some reasons are fear or not fully understanding the need for counseling.

A person’s mood, such as anger, volatility, and anxiety is normal but when it begins to affect the quality of our lives or daily functions, that is when we should seek help, according to Acosta.

Acosta adds that maintaining our mental health is as important as taking care of our physical health.

For more information call 956-322-8039.

Read more here regarding mental health for minorities.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.