HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets is recognizing our military throughout the month of May.

National Military Month honors those who have served or are serving with a Military Appreciation Card Crafting event. Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a crafting station is set up inside the food court.

Shoppers will be able to either write or draw any sort of appreciation to those serving in the U.S. Military.

In addition, the outlets are also offering discounts to former military and those currently serving.

For more information visit the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets.