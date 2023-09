HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day is observed on September 26.

It aims to promote an open dialogue regarding a law enforcement officer’s mental health and continue to dispel the stigma of getting help.

According to statistics, police and firefighters die by suicide more often than in the line of duty, and suicide is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

For more information call 210-501-6166.

#EndTheStigma