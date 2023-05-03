HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Laser tag is a recreational activity that involves taggers. The taggers emit infrared light, similar to a remote control and you use the taggers to shoot targets, including some other people that have taggers.

Cesar and Liz Barbin from National Laser Tag and Games in McAllen talked about how not only children but also adults can benefit from laser tag.

“We create a combat situation and different types of scenarios. A shooting gallery, all sorts of fun with the taggers but at National Laser Tag and Games we make it competitive. You can create your own team of five, or three. You do Team Deathmatch free for all which is very similar to the video game Call of Duty where this one is live. We also cater parties to corporate events and team-building activities. So you can bring your team to play competitively,” said Cesar Barbin.

The Barbins add they are in touch with the developers of these games. You will find games only at National Laser Tag and Games that you won’t find in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

“We’re bringing the best most advanced fun to the Valley. Nobody has to leave town anymore. You can just go to La Plaza Mall and play the most advanced games out there, said Barbin.