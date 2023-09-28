HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daniel Arizpe, the owner of Pluton Brewery spoke with ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda about how his hobby became his dream career.

Arizpe said back in 2015 he and his best friends started brewing beer in my father’s backyard. It began with basic online kits and a tamale kettle. They eventually started doing events with the city and gained exposure. Pluton Brewery was registered in 2017 and is now a full production facility in the downtown area.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.