National Dog Day brings awareness to help save dogs

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — August 26 is National Dog Day and you can celebrate by helping your local shelter.

Director of Community Engagement for the Humane Society of Harlingen Elizabeth Gomez-Patino, said this is a day to raise awareness for the dogs that need rescue, fostering, or adoption.

She said it is also a day to honor dogs that are on the front lines and serve as emotional support dogs.

Gomez-Patino said adopting a dog is a way you can celebrate this day and if that is not an option, there are still ways you can help.

You can help by volunteering, donating, or even taking a dog on a field trip.

“Even if you can take that dog for a couple of hours, it releases stress. You can take the dog for a day, do sleepovers,” said Gomez-Patino.

She said the Humane Society of Harlingen can also help by providing resources if you come across a stray dog or puppy.

“We can provide food, we can provide medication, we can provide anything that you need to keep that pup in your house or find somebody,” said Gomez-Patino.

According to Gomez-Patino, many people often take stray animals to the shelter or leave them tied up outside, and that is not the best thing to do.

She said dogs suffer a lot of stress and potential exposure to diseases at shelters and encourages people not to drop off or tie animals outside of their facility.

The shelter is also available to provide tips on taking an adopted pet home to meet your current pet.

Gomez-Patino explained that they currently have several promotions to help “Clear the Shelter” and for those who choose to foster an animal from the shelter.

For more information on the shelter and promotions, you can visit the Humane Society of Harlingen.