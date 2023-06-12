HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this National Call Your Doctor Day, Dr. Ameer Hassan, Neurologist with Valley Baptist Health System talks about the importance of being in contact with one’s physician.

“The big thing is, if you haven’t seen a doctor, you should try to find a primary care physician to do an annual visit with. If you do have doctors go and see them, whether it’s your doctor for your diabetes, hypertension, etc, prevention is key. Take your meds and try to lead a little healthier lifestyle and get the right screenings done so you don’t end up 10 years later finding out you had a disease that could have been prevented,” said Hassan.

The doctor-patient relationship is important. People are hesitant to visit their doctor because they may find out something is wrong. However, Dr. Hassan says if you know what is going on there is a better chance of treating the symptoms.

“Most things are treatable. It’s actually better for you to come in. For example, if you have headaches, get an MRI. We might find a small aneurysm and it’s very easy to treat that. The complication rate from treatment is less than 2%. But if you rupture the aneurysm, you might end up with a 30% chance of death. So it is better to find these things and treat them early,” he said.

