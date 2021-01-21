National Butterfly Center wants President Biden to reverse border wall construction

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — For his first official acts as President, Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders, one of which temporarily halts border wall construction.

Since 2017, increased construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border has caused a multitude of issues for people who live there.

The National Butterfly Center is one group that has had trouble with construction. It’s home to nearly 300 different plant species and 100 different types of butterflies.

The National Butterfly Center is suing the department of homeland security for the damage the wall has caused.

The National Butterfly Center sign on their grounds.

“[The border wall] directly impacts the health of the ecosystem and the abundance of breeding and feeding areas for our native wildlife,” said Marianna Trevino-Wright, Executive Director of the National Butterfly Center.

According to Trevino-Wright, there are some more steps President Biden needs to take next following his signing of the executive order that halts further border wall construction pending judicial review.

“He needs to cancel the contracts, cancel the land condemnations, and tear down this wall,” she said.

The executive order is a good first step but for Trevino-Wright, the battle is far from over.

“This is a pause, it doesn’t even halt everything. So we can’t let up,” said Trevino-Wright.

Construction workers build a border wall in Mission, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The sanctuary will press on because their concern is that President Biden will use renewed border wall construction as a bargaining chip with Republicans in order to get other initiatives passed through Congress.

“We’ve seen it happen before, and I think we’re totally reasonable in our concern that it may happen again,” said Trevino-Wright.