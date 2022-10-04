MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month.

Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas.

The event consists of activities including making your own banana brew, attending ‘Butterfly U’ for young naturalists, arts and crafts, hunting the Hackberry Trail, pinning the tail on the snowtail and climbing the ‘Hungry Caterpillar’ playscape.

Vendors and exhibits will also be set up at the visitor’s pavilion and garden for viewing.

The National Butterfly Center provides educational environmental programs for the youth in the Rio Grande Valley and uses the proceeds from the Texas Butterfly Festival to support conservation programs and provide low-income students with scholarships.

To support the center call (956) 583-5400.