MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After announcing in February that their doors would be closed indefinitely, the National Butterfly Center reopened in a limited fashion.

The North American Butterfly Association Board of Directors closed the butterfly center on Feb. 1 after they received “false and defamatory attacks directed by political operatives,” they said in a press release.

The center reopened on March 14, but only for members.

“We’ve missed y’all!,” the Butterfly Center said in a tweet. “We will re-open in a limit fashion for members only.”

According to the release, the National Butterfly Center hosts 35,000 visitors a year, including 6,000 school children.