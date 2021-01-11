National Butterfly Center director calls President’s upcoming visit an attempt to distract from impeachment proceedings

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — With less than two weeks until the end of his term, President Donald Trump will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, which recently marked 400 miles of completion.

“It is a lawless, destructive, needless project that does not serve any legitimate purpose,” said Marianna Treviño-Wright, National Butterfly Center executive director.

The center is suing the administration over its decision to build a portion of the wall through the 100-acre sanctuary.

“Construction of border wall requires habitat destruction, seizure of private property, waiver of law,” she said.

Treviño Wright says the center is not organizing any type of protest, as they do not want to bring attention to what they believe is the purpose of the visit.

“President Trump is visiting the wall now to divide attention and distract from impeachment proceedings in D.C.,” she said.

Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to stop border wall construction, Trevino-Wright says they are not hopeful but want to hold him accountable.

“Is Trump’s signature campaign going to be Biden’s first broken promise?” she questioned. “Or will he actually cancel the contracts?”

The case against the administration was reopened in October 2020 due to the center’s claims of their land being illegally occupied and damaged after the lawsuit was initially dismissed in early 2019.