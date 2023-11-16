BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A skateboarding event will be held Friday to honor a local skater who was killed in a car crash earlier this year.

“Nash Bash” will honor Michael Nash who died in May in a three-vehicle accident. According to family members, Nash loved music and skating.

“We want to do everything to remember and keep him in our hearts,” said Simon Puente, the event’s organizer. “He was a good guy and he deserves to be remembered forever.”

The remembrance event will feature music, food and a skating competition. “Nash Bash” will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park and is open to all ages.