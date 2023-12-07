MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of Valley high school students are getting a chance to work with NASA engineers. It’s all part of the NASA HUNCH program where students get to create ideas and tools for the space program.

The NASA HUNCH program gives students a chance to solve real world problems that NASA deals with on a day to day basis. Now the program has made its way down to the Valley where local students have an opportunity to make it all the way to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Harlingen Collegiate High School senior Diego Esquivel tells ValleyCentral he has always had a passion for engineering. Esquivel decided to put his skills to work along with his fellow classmates, to come up with a design for new type of badge holder that NASA can use.

Esquivel said presenting his team’s work to real NASA engineers gives his team a sense of the real world.

“I feel very professional because our school is all about getting us ready for college and the work space,” Esquivel said. “This is the thing that makes it feel that this happening. This is it. We are engineering, designing and talking to people in that field.”

As part of the NASA HUNCH program students are coming up with projects that can be useful in the International Space Station as well as the Moon and Mars expeditions.

Johannes Starks, who is the state mentor for this program, told ValleyCentral brining it to the Valley was a logical move.

“I know the Valley is always enthusiastic and I know they always embrace new things,” Starks said. “SpaceX is in your backyard, so, what better way to bring NASA here when SpaceX is here.”

Stacy Hale created NASA HUNCH 20 years ago and has seen dozens of former students who have participated now working for NASA. Hale said many of the projects created here, have come a long way for their careers.

“The astronauts, the program office love it. It is just an incredible opportunity, these students then get to put this in their resumes and their job applications that they participated in this,” Hales said. “As an employer you read that they participated in something with NASA and you at least want them to come in a visit to tell you what they did.”

And once the final projects are chosen, the ideas students here in the Valley create have a chance to go beyond this world.

“In most situations it’s not that they’ve fixed the entire problem, it’s that they have fixed this part of the problem,” Hale said. “We’ll take different pieces from different solutions, and that is what we will end up flying to the international space station.”

The preliminary rounds will still be continuing at South Texas ISD headquarters in Mercedes until Dec. 8. Students will be receiving feedback from NASA along the way these next couple of months with the final three to five teams making it to Houston in April.

Students and teachers interested in joining the NASA Hunch program can click here.