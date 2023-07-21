WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nana’s Taqueria alongside Siete Family Foods is hosting a Chamoy Pachanga event.

The pachanga will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Nana’s Taqueria located at 1802 S. International Blvd.

The event will feature a variety of cocktails to enjoy with chamoy, food and Mariachi music.

“We are so excited to welcome Siete Family Foods to Nana’s for this collaboration! The Garza family’s entrepreneurship has been a huge inspiration for us, and we are thrilled to celebrate with them in the 956!,” Nana’s Taqueria owner, Roxanna Trevino said.

For more information contact the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce at (956) 968-2102.