MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State park officials were left scratching their heads after spotting a “mystery animal” at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

“Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?” a post from the park stated.

Photo: Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park

A photo was captured by a trail camera, showing an animal at night with four short legs and a large, round abdominal area.

“It’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat,” the post continued.

Officials are now turning to the public for assistance in identifying this mystery animal.