MVEC creates scholarship at TSTC for Electrical Lineworker students

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Magic Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) has created a scholarship at Texas State Technical College (TSCT) for students in the Electrical Lineworker Technology program.

In a release, MVEC says they gave $20,000 to the TSTC Foundation for scholarships. The funds aim to help those that are working towards becoming part of the industry.

“The funding will enable us to help TSTC in its work to prepare students for the workforce now and in the future,” said TSTC senior field development officer Richard Mesquias in the release. “This scholarship fund will be used to provide financial assistance for tuition, books and tools to eligible students.”

Mesquias also adds partnerships with industries help their students be better prepared to join the workforce after graduation.

The release mentions that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas is at the top of the list of states with the highest level of employment for electrical line workers and adds it is expected to continue growing.

To find out more information on TSTC’s Electrical Line Worker Technology visit their website.