‘Mutual objectives’ discussed at the United States- Mexico Bilateral Working Group meeting

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The tenth meeting of the United States- Mexico Bilateral Defense Working Group took place on Thursday, June 17.

The Defense Bilateral Working Group is the bilateral defense component of the United States – Mexico high-level cooperation efforts.

The meeting was co-hosted by the Secretary for Policy, Dr. Colin Kahl, and Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Mr. Ronald Moultrie with Major General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, Chief of Staff of the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), and Vice Admiral Luis Javier Robinson Portillo Villanueva Chief of Staff of the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR).

“The co-chairs established mutual objectives, lines of effort and priorities to address the shared bilateral and transnational challenges facing our region,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Acknowledging that North America has regional responsibilities and complex challenges, the co-chairs recognized the issues would best be addressed by collaborative and cooperative responses.

Working together with the supporting Defense Bilateral Strategic Framework, the Defense Bilateral Working Group provides a process for bilateral cooperation between the United States and Mexico’s defense institutions.

The co-chairs agreed to “expand U.S. and Mexican defense cooperation; advance bilateral capability to address mutually identified regional defense challenges; expand bilateral support and cooperation for regional defense cooperation activities; and, exchange lessons-learned and best practices.”