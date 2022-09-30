The sun sets over the Laguna Madre as a boat passes a dock on South Padre Island.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested this week that the company’s Cybertruck will be waterproof — and seaworthy enough to navigate a channel crossing from South Padre Island, Texas, to the SpaceX Starbase at Boca Chica Beach.

“Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy,” Musk posted on Twitter Thursday.

In a second post, he added: “Needs to be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.”

South Padre Island is separated from Boca Chica Beach, where Starbase is located, by the Brownsville Ship Channel, as well as South Bay, a coastal preserve in the Lower Laguna Madre. Driving by road from South Padre Island to Starbase is a 40-mile trip inland traveling southwest around the Port of Brownsville toward Brownsville and then east on Highway 4 toward Boca Chica Beach.

A direct trip from the island to the space launch facility across the shipping channel would shorten the distance to approximately 5 miles. The shipping channel’s Brazos Santiago Pass — which runs between the Isla Blanca Park and Boca Chica jetties — is several hundred feet wide.