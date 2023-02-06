BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lot is riding on every test at SpaceX facilities at Boca Chica Beach this month.

“If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

(Courtesy of Twitter)

The orbital launch would be Starship’s first after being developed and tested at SpaceX’s Cameron County facilities, known as Starbase.

(Courtesy of Twitter)

“* attempt to launch in March. Success is far from certain, but excitement is guaranteed,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

The Starship completed its first “wet dress rehearsal” on Jan. 23.

A launch date has been long awaited. The company applied for FAA approval in May 2021.

Years ago, even before SpaceX broke ground on the launch site in September 2014, a major emphasis of the economic justification for bringing SpaceX to South Texas was speculation that monthly rocket launches would boost tourism and travel-related spending as well as bring jobs to the region. To date, activity at the launch site has been limited to tests and experimental hops— all streamed in video online to anyone interested in viewing without travel, either by SpaceX or third parties.