HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has delayed the completion of SpaceX’s Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the third time.

CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, is preparing to launch a prototype for what will be the first-of-its-kind, over 400 feet tall, fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying passengers and cargo to Mars, but he has not gotten the green light to do so.

Before large-scale projects like Starship can get clearance, government agencies must conduct studies on the impact the project will have on the surrounding environment and people.

Part of the assessment involves a public comment period that was held in October. The FAA has said that they received over 18,000 comments regarding the project and that has caused them to keep delaying publishing the results.

During Musk’s February Starship presentation at the Boca Chica launch pad, Musk explained that while he had little insight into what the FAA will decide, he had a “rough indication” that there “may be an approval in March.” However, he will now have until the end of April for the completion of the assessment.

The FAA has announced Friday that they will push their date back to April 29, 2022, from the previous date of March 28, 2022.

Musk said during his February presentation that further delay from the FAA would cause Starship operations to move to Florida, where SpaceX has already received a license to launch Starship and started building a launchpad. He added that this would cause a six to eight-month delay in the Starship program, as they would have to finish building in Florida.

“The completion of the environmental review will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a license to SpaceX to launch its Starship / Super Heavy vehicle. SpaceX’s license application must also meet FAA safety, risk, and financial responsibility requirements,” said the FAA in a press release.