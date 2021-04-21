Musk Foundation donates over $2M to Brownsville ISD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) has received over $2 million through the Musk Foundation.

According to a release, the district received a total of $2,412,000.

“We are currently working on a plan to expand several of our Career and Technical Education programs and academies,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville Independent School District in the release.

Harlingen CISD, Point Isabel and IDEA Public Schools previously announced they also received funds.

On March 30, Elon Musk announced he would be donating $30 million to Cameron County schools and the city of Brownsville, after a successful launch but failed landing from SpaceX in Boca Chica.

“It’s certainly exciting to hear of Elon Musk’s proposed donation to the City for downtown revitalization. For years, the City has invested in infrastructure and improvements to capitalize on the beauty and charm of our historic downtown,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez about the announcement.

In a previous interview, Gutierrez mentioned during a visit to the SpaceX facility, there were conversations on allowing students to be exposed to different career paths.

Jubilee Academies also announced on Wednesday they would be receiving approximately $400,000 in funds.

Brownsville ISD officials mentioned they will have a press conference once the plan for the funds is finalized.