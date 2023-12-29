SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elon Musk announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that SpaceX completed a static fire test on its Flight 3 Super Heavy Booster.

A static fire test is conducted to check if the whole system is working including the ground equipment, external and internal plumbing, vehicle and engines.

Musk replied to an X user that the super heavy booster can be used more frequently than the ship.

“As it returns in about ~6 minutes and can theoretically be ready for reflight in an hour,” Musk stated.

The SpaceX CEO aims to justify the production of 100 ships per year — which he stated should ideally be raised to 300 per year.

“The ship needs to complete at least one orbit, but often several to have the ground track line back up with the launch site, so reuse may only be daily,” Musk stated.

Ultimately, this means that Musk aims to have higher ship production over booster production.