EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley veterans will be in the spotlight as the Museum of South Texas History applauds hometown heroes.

The museum will feature local veterans and include their personal collections in the temporary exhibit “Hometown Heroes of South Texas: A Veterans Day Exhibit,” which opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.

“The Rio Grande Valley has a long history of military service and to commemorate this service, the museum will highlight four individuals who bravely served: Jerry Arteaga, Gina Guajardo, Jessica Villarreal and Jose Villarreal,” museum officials said.

The veterans shared their collections with the museum and will be featured in the exhibit.

Personal collection items include uniforms, medals, photographs, letters and other sentimental possessions from deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The exhibit closes Nov. 27, and is included in the regular museum admission fees.

MOSTHistory is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.