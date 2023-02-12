Former Edinburg Mayor Alfonso Ramirez (Courtesy of The Museum of South Texas History press release)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas is celebrating former Edinburg Mayor Alfonso ‘Al’ Ramirez. The museum is presenting an exhibit commemorating his life.

The exhibit will be open during regular museum hours from now until Feb. 26 and will be included in regular museum admission fees, according to a release.

The exhibit is to highlight Ramirez’s life on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Ramirez was a former veteran of World War II, champion for bilingual education and the first Mexican American mayor for the City of Edinburg.

“He also ran a publishing company, Nuevo Santander Press,” Pamela Morales de Hendricks, Communications Officer for the Museum of South Texas History said in the release. “His family understood the significance of his contributions to the community and, over the years, donated a large collection of artifacts, documents and photographs.”