Museum of South Texas History to host Sunday Speaker Series

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Museum of South Texas History will host the Sunday Speaker Series Online presentation, “Mitigation, Preparedness, and Disaster response.”

The event will take place on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. on August 1 and will feature speakers Suzanne A. Pierce, Barry Goldsmith, and Raul E. Sesin.

This is the final presentation in a three-part collaborative series between MOST History and Planet Texas 2050, a University of Texas research center dedicated to the rigorous study of climate change.

The panel will discuss ways local communities can mitigate against natural disasters, as well as reflect on approaches to developing regional action plans.

The presentation will be made available to the public on The Museum of South Texas History Facebook and their website here.