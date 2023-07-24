EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History presented author Tammy Lorraine Huerta Fender during its Sunday Speaker Series.

Huerta Fender is the author of the three-part biography based on true life events of her late father Freddy Fender.

Fender was known across the music industry as the “King of Tex-Mex.” He was a Grammy-award winner and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the speaker series, Huerta Fender read an excerpt from her first volume, “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights: A Meteoric Rise to Stardom” and answered questions from the audience.

“The first volume is really about Freddy’s selfishness, his drive, his obstacles, his struggles, his demons,” Huerta Fender said. “There’s a lot of misfortune that does happen to him and a lot of good fortune too.”

Huerta Fender added, she hopes her father’s story gets picked up by movie producers and directors to continue sharing Freddy Fender’s story.

Fender, whose real name was Baldemar Huerta, was born and raised in San Benito.