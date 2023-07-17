McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man is scheduled to go to trial in connection to a 2022 deadly shooting.

Terry Wayne Turner Thompson is facing charges of murder, prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment states that Thompson fatally shot Miguel Angel Trevino on Nov. 27, 2022.

The indictment further states that Thompson unlawfully possessed a firearm on the premises of London Grill and Tavern.

Thompson was originally arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon the day after the incident. His bond was set at $49,000.

An arrest warrant for Thompson was issued this month, and records show he was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 13. He was released from jail two days later.

His trial is scheduled for Aug. 14.