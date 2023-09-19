BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Opening arguments got underway on Tuesday in the 103rd state District Court for the man accused of killing a former Harlingen star athlete.

Juan Lozano is accused of the stabbing death of Lesley Maurice Hunter on Oct. 17, 2020. Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road on the 3200 block of N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

Hunter managed to tell police a man entered his home and stabbed him several times. He died nine days later.

Lozano is one of three men arrested in connection the fatal stabbing. His trial began Tuesday morning.

The two other suspects, Angel Pizano and Eduardo Aceves, were charged in connection with the death. Aceves was placed in custody Monday after he was found not in compliance with conditions of his bond with an inactive GPS device. Pizano is scheduled to appear in a court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Hunter was a star running back at Harlingen High School.

According to his obituary, his senior year of 1994 became a memorable and record setting year for #22.

““Mo” as the legions of football fans loved to call him, captured the hearts and imaginations of those in Harlingen, the Valley and across the entire state of Texas.”

In an interview with ValleyCentral last year on the second anniversary of his death, Hunter’s mother talked about her son’s athleticism.

“If you tried to catch him, you couldn’t catch him,” Paulette Simpson said. “You had to be speedy yourself to catch Maurice at that time.”

The trial resumes on Wednesday before state district judge Janet Leal.