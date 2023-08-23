RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities announced the capture of Alfredo Reyna, known as “El Diablo,” who was wanted in connection to a 2021 killing.

Reyna was indicted in connection to the killing of Sergio Sanchez on Dec. 29, 2021, a news release from the 229th Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Reyna was arrested.

“The indictment against Reyna, previously held under seal, was made public today, disclosing the serious allegations he faces,” District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said in the release.

At 9 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, officers with the Rio Grande City Police Department responded to a homicide at the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive. There they found the body of 38-year-old Sergio Sanchez.

A release from Rio Grande City PD stated that Sanchez was shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The district attorney thanked several agencies, including Mexican authorities, the Rio Grande City Police Department, HIDTA, the U.S. Marshals and the FBI for their assistance in capturing Reyna.