EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Jason Avenue for a welfare check regarding “two suicidal individuals,” a release from the City of Edinburg stated.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots.

After entering the apartment, officers discovered the bodies of two people who had been shot. They were identified as Carly Ann Hooper, 29, and Adam John Radison, 32, the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.