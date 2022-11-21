McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from California was convicted Monday for the 2018 murder for hire arrangement intending to target a person residing in Mission.

Viola Elizabeth Garcia, 52, was found guilty for conspiracy to commit murder for hire, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Garcia’s son, a member of the Colonia Chiques gang, was contracted by an inmate to execute a Mission resident in exchange for $20,000. Garcia was then recruited by her son to carry out the murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During trial, Garcia agreed to travel from California to Texas to commit the murder in exchange for payment, the release stated.

On Aug. 30, 2018, Garcia and three additional people entered the Mission residence and attempted to execute the murder. The unsuccessful attempt led to Garcia and the others to flee the residence and go on a high-speed chase ending in a vehicle crash.

This was the second attempt to murder the Mission resident, according to federal authorities.

The release stated that Garcia attempted to convince the jury that she was unaware of any agreement or attempt to commit murder.

She claimed the purpose of the trip was to transport co-conspirators to visit family members and to look at potential real estate for her daughter who resided in Arizona.

Garcia faces up to 10 years in federal prison and will remain in custody pending her sentencing, the release stated. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 30, 2023.