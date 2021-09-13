Mural program revitalizes Brownville’s old buildings

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is set to revitalize old buildings through a series of murals this year beginning Sept. 13.

The program will tackle the Capitol Theater first with Los Angeles artist, Teddy Kelly.

“I would venture to say it’s going to be one of the largest murals in the Valley, if not the biggest,” said Brownsville Director of Community and Government Affairs, Ramiro Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added that the building has been sitting empty for a while and “a fresh coat of paint sometimes brings a new life to the building.”

Before putting up a fresh coat of paint, Kelly will begin the sketching stage on Monday evening.

Kelly isn’t looking to promote a certain message with his artwork though, he wants to promote a feeling of happiness. “It’s just the brightness, the happiness on the compositions.” Kelly also said he wants to inspire the community to do what they want with their life.

The artwork will take six days to complete but may take up to 10 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The next artist will begin sketching on Oct. 10. The search for the third muralist is active and Gonzalez said they want someone who is local or from the region.

If you’re interested in painting the third mural for the city, email ramiro.gonzalez@brownsvilletx.gov with your information and portfolio.